New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (66) breathed his last in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday noon.

Click here LIVE updates

The former Finance Minister was admitted in the hospital on August 9 on complaints of weakness and breathing issues.

Read: RIP Arun Jaitley: Life And Times of Former Finance Minister

Jaitley had been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition. He also underwent a renal transplant on May 14 last year. Owing to his health conditions Arun Jaitley did not fight the elections this year.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, a lawyer-turned-politician, joined the party in 1991 and is believed to have been Narendra Modi’s go-to-man since the late 1990s.

A LOOK AT ARUN JAITLEY’S POLITICAL JOURNEY:

1989-90: Additional Solicitor General, Government of India 13 October 1999-30, Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting September 2000.

Dec 10 1999-July 2000: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Department of Disinvestment (Additional Charge)

April 2000: Elected to Rajya Sabha

July 23 2000 – 6 Nov 2000: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs

Nov 7 2000 – 1 July 2002: Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs

March 20 2001 – 1 Sept 2001: Minister of Shipping (Additional Charge)

July 29, 2002-29, Jan 2003: Member, Court of the University of Delhi

Jan 1-29 2003: Member, Committee on Home Affairs Member, Committee on External Affairs

Jan 29, 2003-21, May 2004: Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of Commerce and Industry

Aug 2004-May 2009: Member, Committee of Privileges

Oct 2004-May 2009: Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs

Jan 2006 onwards: Member, Indian Council of World Affairs

April 2006: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha

Aug 2006-Dec. 2008: Member, Joint Committee to examine the constitutional and legal position relating to the Office of Profit

Aug 2006-Dec. 2009: Member, Joint Committee on Offices of Profit

June 3, 2009, onwards: Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha

July 2009, onwards: Member, General Purposes Committee

Aug 2009 onwards: Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Installation of Portraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex

December 2009 onwards: Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Maintenance of Heritage Character and Development of Parliament House

Aug 2012 onwards: Member, Railway Convention Committee Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Maintenance of Heritage Character and Development of Parliament House Complex

On May 26, 2014: Arun Jaitley became the Finance Minister with an additional charge of Defence Ministry but now the Defence Ministry has been transferred to previous Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.