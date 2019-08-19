New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued to be critical and on life support as a whole host of politicians continued to visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about his health. According to reports, his condition has ‘neither improved significantly nor deteriorated’.

In a late-night bulletin on Sunday, the hospital said that the senior BJP leader is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support.

The 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathless and restlessness. Over the last few days, several leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other ministers have visited AIIMS.

The Defence Minister visited Jaitley yesterday too. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, too, arrived at AIIMS to enquire about his health.

Several opposition leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, BSP chief Mayawati, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi have visited the ill former union minister.

In the recent past, Jaitley has battled several health concerns. Twice, he had to take a break as Finance Minister, including earlier this year when he didn’t the interim budget. Both times, union minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley, who is diabetic, was considered as a ‘chief trouble-shooter’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter’s first term in office. Besides Finance, he also held the Defence portfolio for a short stint. Due to ill health, he didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and requested the Prime Minister, after his re-election, to not include him in his new Cabinet.