New Delhi: The health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS, deteriorated on Friday, hospital sources told PTI. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about his health.

The 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathless and restlessness. Over the last few days, several leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other ministers have visited AIIMS.

When the reports last came in on August 19, the hospital said that the senior BJP leader was on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support.

On Monday, BJP veteran L K Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and BJP lawmaker Maneka Gandhi visited the hospital to know about Jaitley’s health.

In the recent past, Jaitley has battled several health concerns. Twice, he had to take a break as Finance Minister, including earlier this year when he didn’t the interim budget. Both times, union minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley, who is diabetic, was considered as a ‘chief trouble-shooter’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter’s first term in office. Besides Finance, he also held the Defence portfolio for a short stint. Due to ill health, he didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and requested the Prime Minister, after his re-election, to not include him in his new Cabinet.