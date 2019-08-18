New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, to enquire about the health of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who continued to remain critical.

Yesterday, various political leaders cutting across party lines had visited AIIMS after the health of the BJP leader worsened. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Union Ministers Harsh Vardha, Jitendra Singh and several others had reached AIIMS to see the ailing leader. A day before, a host of dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited the hospital.

On August 9, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The 66-year-old is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment earlier this year. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

The former Finance Minister had stopped attending office since early April last year. However, he was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election owing to his ill-health.