New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday 11 AM visit former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently admitted at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. According to sources, the health condition of Arun Jaitley is critical.

On Tuesday, reports said that the minister’s health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable. Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Jaitley was rushed to AIIMS Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathing issues. Following which, he has remained under medical care in the hospital’s ICU.

Since last Friday, the AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on his health condition.

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley had stepped down as Finance Minister earlier this year, citing health troubles.