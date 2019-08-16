New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind visited former finance minister Arun Jaitley today, who is admitted at AIIMS since August 09 when he was rushed for some breathing issues.

President Kovind paid Jaitley a visit in the hospital around 5:45 pm on Friday.

According to sources, the health condition of Arun Jaitley is critical.

On Tuesday, reports said that the minister’s health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable. Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Jaitley was rushed to AIIMS Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathing issues. Following which, he has remained under medical care in the hospital’s ICU.

Since last Friday, the AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on his health condition.

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley had stepped down as Finance Minister earlier this year, citing health troubles.