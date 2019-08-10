New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, currently admitted to Delhi’s the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is stable and recovering, BJP’s IT Cell head confirmed late Saturday.

He’s currently under observation of cardiologists, endocrinologists and nephrologists at the hospital.

“Arun Jaitely ji is doing fine. He is stable and recovering. Any speculation to the contrary is misleading (sic),” Amit Malviya, BJP’s Information and Technology cell head, tweeted.

Arun Jaitely ji is doing fine. He is stable and recovering. Any speculation to the contrary is misleading. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 10, 2019

Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi at 11 AM following complaints of breathing problems.

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.