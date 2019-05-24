New Delhi: On the day of the Saffron party’s victorious glory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and Union Minister Arun Jaitley misses the crucial cabinet meeting due to health reasons on Friday.
Key strategist of the party, Arun Jaitley, 66, has not been attending office for the past three weeks. He was recently admitted into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent several tests and treatments for an unreported illness. Jaitley may also require to be taken to London for further treatment.
Arun Jaitley did not contest in the 16th Lok Sabha Elections, presumably due to his health conditions. On the historic day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Jaitley tweeted out congratulating his party and friend-and-foe Narendra Modi on the landslide victory with over 300 seats.
Jaitley holds the position of Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the union cabinet. However, he is likely to step down as the Finance Minister for this term owing to his deteriorating health. The steering member of all economical legislations has led many fiscal decisions including some controversial ones during the five-year term of the BJP, succeeding the Congress’ Piyush Goyal.
The lawyer-turned-politician is one of the three primary leaders of the BJP, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.