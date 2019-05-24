New Delhi: On the day of the Saffron party’s victorious glory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and Union Minister Arun Jaitley misses the crucial cabinet meeting due to health reasons on Friday.

Arun Jaitley did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting due to ill health. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eiOpurHEDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

Key strategist of the party, Arun Jaitley, 66, has not been attending office for the past three weeks. He was recently admitted into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent several tests and treatments for an unreported illness. Jaitley may also require to be taken to London for further treatment.

Arun Jaitley did not contest in the 16th Lok Sabha Elections, presumably due to his health conditions. On the historic day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Jaitley tweeted out congratulating his party and friend-and-foe Narendra Modi on the landslide victory with over 300 seats.

Aspirational India has proved it once again that India wants growth and a leadership that believes in country first & acts tirelessly for the people. Let us work together & make lives of every countrymen better. Jai Hind. #VijayiBharat — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2019

Fake issues don’t work. The final results point in the same direction as the exit polls. What is the accountability of those who were bringing a bad name to India’s democracy both domestically and internationally by raking up the VVPAT issue? — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2019



Jaitley holds the position of Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the union cabinet. However, he is likely to step down as the Finance Minister for this term owing to his deteriorating health. The steering member of all economical legislations has led many fiscal decisions including some controversial ones during the five-year term of the BJP, succeeding the Congress’ Piyush Goyal.

The lawyer-turned-politician is one of the three primary leaders of the BJP, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.