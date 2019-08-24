New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani on Saturday remembered former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today at the age of 66 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as a man who helped the BJP find a solution to complex issues.

In a statement, the former Deputy Prime Minister called Jaitley a man with a deeply analytical mind who helped the BJP find solutions to complex issues. He further said that Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian and a great administrator, besides being a luminary in the legal arena.

Advani, who paid tributes to the late Union Minister at his residence in person, further reminisced that it was during his time as BJP president that Jaitley was inducted into the core team and went on to become one of the most prominent leaders of the party.

He added that Jaitley was a soft-spoken, erudite and warm-hearted person who valued and nurtured his friendship with people from across the political spectrum. Remembering the late BJP stalwart as a food lover who never failed to recommend good restaurants to him, Advani also said that every Deepawali, the Jaitley family used to come to the Advani’s home to wish them.

The BJP patriarch termed the death a huge personal loss to him as well as a huge loss to the BJP, the entire Sangh Parivar and indeed, the entire nation. Finally, he said that though Jaitley was hospitalised for the last two weeks, everyone was hoping that he would recover soon.

The passing away of Jaitley, who besides being the Finance Minister for the five years of the first Modi government also additionally held the Defence portfolio for two short stints, comes just days after the demise of Sushma Swaraj, the Foreign Minister in Prime Minister Modi’s first term.