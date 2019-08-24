New Delhi: Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the age of 66, on Saturday morning, after suffering form a prolonged illness. Several politicians have reacted to the demise.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Hyderabad is shortening his trip to return to Delhi. He tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley, Jaitley’s departure is a personal loss for me. As him, I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion.”

Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal has reacted on Twitter saying, “Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more. An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party .”

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee sent her condolences saying, “Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers.”