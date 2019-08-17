New Delhi: Various political leaders cutting across party lines have been rushing to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since yesterday after the former Finance Minister’s health worsened.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health of the BJP stalwart, who is on a life support system. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh had also visited the hospital.

Yesterday, a host of dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, went to AIIMS to see the ailing leader.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The 66-year-old is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

“Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital had said in a statement last Friday. Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term.

He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of his ill-health.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

(With inputs from agencies)