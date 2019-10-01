New Delhi: In a humanitarian gesture, late finance minister Arun Jaitley‘s family has declined the pension which was due after the minister’s death and offered it to Class IV Rajya Sabha staff. The family stated Jaitley’s “philanthropist past” as the ground for refusing the pension amount.

Arun Jaitley’s wife has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, seeking that the pension be used for the ‘most needy’ employees of the Rajya Sabha. A copy of the letter was also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Without, by any means, intending to undermine the noble sentiment associated with the offer of pension entitled to the spouse of a late MP, a cause which Arun himself championed, I would humbly request the hon’ble parliament to deploy this pension amount towards the welfare of the most needy segment of the institution, which Arun served for almost two decades; the Class IV employees of the Rajya Sabha,” Sangeeta Jaitley wrote in the letter to Naidu. “I am sure, Arun, too, would have wished the same,” she added.

Not much is known about Jaitley’s humanitarian side.

As per reports, Jaitley had been very generous in taking care of his personal staff and treated them as a part of the family. Jaitley even paid for the education of children of all his staff members and arranged for their medical needs. Further, Jaitley ensured that the children of his staff studied at the same school at which his own children studied – Carmel Convent School based in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

In another heartwarming act, Jaitley had gifted his own car to his assistant O P Sharma’s son Chetan in 2005 when he was studying law.

The BJP stalwart died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 24 after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was 66.