Arun Kumar, additional secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, would now be holding the additional charge of the head of Indian aviation regulator DGCA, according to an official order on Friday.

Kumar would be heading the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as its Director as an additional charge for a period of three months or till the time a new incumbent is appointed by the central government, whichever is earlier.

“Consequent upon superannuation of B S Bhullar from the post of Director General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, shall hold the charge of the post of Director General of Civil Aviation in addition to his allocated duties, for a period of three months or till a new incumbent joins, whichever is earlier,” according to the order issued by the civil aviation ministry.

Bhullar, an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as full-time DGCA chief in December 2016.

In between June 2016 and December 2016, Bhullar was heading the DGCA as additional charge. In this time period, his main role was as additional secretary in the ministry of civil aviation.