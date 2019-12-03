New Delhi: Former Union minister Arun Shourie, who was on Sunday night admitted to a hospital in Pune following brain injury after a fall, is recovering quickly, the doctor who is attending him told PTI on Tuesday.

After sustaining severe injury in the brain, the 78-year-old former BJP MP is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital and is under observation.

He was admitted to hospital after he fainted and fell down near his bungalow at Lavasa lake city, around 60 km from Pune. The incident happened while he was taking a stroll.

Giving details about his health, the doctor further stated the politician is recovering fast, communicating well and having proper food now. “As it was a free fall, he sustained brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling to the brain,” he added.

A journalist-turned-politician, Shourie was the Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and a wonderful writer, Shourie has also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967- 1978. He has also worked as the editor of ‘The Indian Express’ during his journalism career.