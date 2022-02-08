Itanagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday resumed the rescue and search operations to find the seven missing army men who were reportedly hit by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Sunday (Feb 6) evening. As per reports, the army is trying to zero in on a certain area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh to find the missing soldiers. The local police will also lend a helping hand to the army in its search operation. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations, the force said on Monday.Also Read - 7 Army Personnel Stuck in Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng Sector

"Tuesday's search operation would be carried out at the 'Mummy Head' area near Jangda Village where the seven army personnel of the 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles had gone for a routine foot patrol," said a local media report.

The personnel have been stuck there since February 6. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days, the force said.

Arunachal Pradesh is generally divided into Kameng area on the west and Rest of Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army Eastern Command handles the 1,346 kilometers long Line of Actual Control (LAC), including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

This command has three corps — 33 Corps (Sikkim), four Corps (Kameng Sector) and three Corps (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) to handle the LAC. In the region, India’s Border Roads Organisation has been focusing on the area for road construction after a push from the government.