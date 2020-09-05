New Delhi: The Chinese Army has reportedly kidnapped five people who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border. To verify these media reports, the Arunachal Police on Saturday sent a team to the area. The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area of the district. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed police. The fact-check report will be made available tomorrow morning. Also Read - 'Action of Chinese Troops in Violation of Bilateral Agreements', Rajnath Singh Tells Chinese Counterpart

Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. All of them belong to the Tagin community. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: 'Won't Give up an Inch of Territory', Says China; Blames India For Escalating Tension

“I have sent the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police station to the area to verify the facts and directed him to report immediately. However, the report will be available only by Sunday morning,” Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said. Also Read - India-China Border Stand-off: 'Very Nasty Situation, Would Love to Help', Says Trump

The kidnapped boys’ family members living at district headquarters Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army. The families urged the authorities to take steps to bring them back.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line. While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by the Chinese Army.