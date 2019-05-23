New Delhi: The counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 is underway. Stay tuned for the live updates on the Assembly results here.

The 60 Assembly constituencies in largest state in the north-east, Arunachal Pradesh went to Assembly polls on April 11 simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 where the state is witnessing a triangular battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the oppositions, the Congress and the regional National People’s Party (NPP).

A total of 7,94,162 voters exercised their right in the state among which 4,01,601 voters were women.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won by a landslide margin with 36 seats, while the NPP had acquired 16 seats and the Congress 6. Further, two seats were bagged by independent candidates.

Boasting of BJP’s poll prospects, Chief Minister Pema Khandu while addressing a rally said that the voters will help achieve BJP’s target of “60 plus two” seats. The two seats belong to the Parliamentary polls where in 2014, the Congress and the BJP had acquired one seat each.

Currently, the Khandu led BJP has 48 MLAs in a house of 60. The Congress and the NPP have five MLAs each.

The BJP and Congress are primarily banking on star campaigns, social media popularity as well as door-to-door visits. Multiple rallies were held in the state by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2016, is seeking re-election from Mukto Assembly in the state. He is also the richest candidate among all 184 candidates contesting this year’s state polls, with more than Rs 163 crore worth assets.

The Arunachal Pradesh Asembly Elections 2019 have also been marked as one of the darkest ensured by multiple incidents of violence.