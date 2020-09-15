New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi. Also Read - Kerala To Welcome Tourists from Early October: Here Are Top 5 Destinations For Your Trip To God’s Own Country

"I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself," Khandu posted on his official Twitter handle and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure.

Khandu went to the national capital on an official visit on September 12.

Last evening, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that he tested positive for coronavirus after having mild symptoms of fever. The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary step.