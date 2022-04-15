New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude struck Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 1176 km North of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, the NCS said in its latest update.Also Read - First Ever Commercial Flight of 'Made In India' Dornier Plane to Start Tomorrow. Check Route, Details Here

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 & Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS posted on its official Twitter page.

No casualties were reported so far.