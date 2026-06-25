Arunachal Pradesh floods: One dead, 4 missing as flash flood wreak havoc in Keyi Panyor district

A person has lost their life and four others are missing after heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in the Yachuli area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district.

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Arunachal Pradesh floods: One dead, 4 missing as flash flood wreak havoc in Keyi Panyor district | Image: ANI

Keyi Panyor: A tragic incident has occurred in Arunachal Pradesh where an individual lost his life, while four others remain missing after flash floods triggered by incessant showers hit the Yachuli area of Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday. The floods, which struck the area on Wednesday after continuous downpour, caused major disruption. Authorities have initiated rescue operations to trace the missing persons. However, adverse weather conditions have affected the operations.

Meanwhile, road connectivity to Yachuli has been completely severed after multiple landslides triggered by the heavy rains blocked key routes leading to the district. The landslides have cut off access to several areas, posing challenges for rescue teams and local authorities attempting to reach affected locations.

The Arunachal Pradesh government also activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state’s Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.

The officials said the IAF team, operating under the guidance of Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command, successfully reached Hollongi and proceeded to Pitapool despite challenging weather conditions.

The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts.

Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management thanked Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and APD Hollongi for providing immediate air support during the emergency.

(with ANI inputs)