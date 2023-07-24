Home

Arunachal Pradesh Govt Suspends Classes from Nursery to Standard 8 in Capital Itanagar

All the Government/Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital Itanagar suspended with effect from 25th to 29th July. (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, has announced the suspension of all government and private schools (nursery to class 8) in the capital city from July 25 to July 29. The decision was taken as a preventive measure against the spread of conjunctivitis, a highly contagious eye infection.

“All the Government/Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital Itanagar suspended with effect from 25th to 29th July as a preventive measure against the spread of conjunctivitis”, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar was quoted saying in a tweet by news agency ANI.

Decision Based on Reports Of Kanubari block Education Officer (BEO)

As stated by Longding DDSE Taje Jilen, the closure decision was made in response to information provided by the Kanubari block education officer (BEO). Medical experts have issued warnings about the high level of contagiousness, prompting the authorities to take precautions even if the precise number of sick students has not yet been determined.

Notably, there have also been reports of possible conjunctivitis outbreaks in a number of West Siang district schools. The disease has been documented in 103 instances at Kidzee Mach School and MM St Thomas School in Bogdo, RK Mission School in Aalo, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kombo, as per EastMojo.





General Hospital Issued Alert

The General Hospital in Aalo has issued an alert and instructed all healthcare facilities to be watchful and take the appropriate precautions in order to resolve the situation and safeguard public health. The district health authorities have also released a public health advice outlining precautions to stop the sickness from spreading further within the community, the officials stated as per the report.

What’s Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is a common condition that causes inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear membrane that lines the inside of the eyelids and the white of the eye. It is usually spread through contact with contaminated eye secretions, such as tears, mucus, or discharge.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness, itching, watering, and crusting of the eyes. In some cases, the eyes may also be swollen and sensitive to light. Conjunctivitis is usually not serious and goes away on its own within a few days. However, it can be very contagious, so it is important to take steps to prevent the spread of the infection.

Tips To Prevent From Conjunctivitis

The following are some tips for preventing the spread of conjunctivitis:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes.

Do not share personal items, such as towels, washcloths, or makeup.

If you have conjunctivitis, stay home from school or work until the infection has cleared up.

