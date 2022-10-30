New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh is set to get its third airport today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, is likely to inaugurate the greenfield airport in Itanagar on Sunday. Equipped with all the modern facilities for the passengers, the Donyi Polo airport has been developed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore.Also Read - Noida International Airport: UP Farmers Demand New Township At Modelpur Village, Better Compensation

Arunachal Pradesh’s Greenfield Airport – 5 Points

With a 2,300 metre runway, the greenfield airport would be the first in Arunachal Pradesh to have the capacity to land big aircraft. Spread over an area of 4,100 sq mt, the airport — the state’s third after Pasighat and Tezu airports. The AAI undertook the Rs 650 crore project to develop the airport to boost air connectivity in the mountainous state. An Airbus A320 of IndiGo successfully completed a test landing at the Donyi Polo airport. The Donyi Polo airport, with eight check-in counters, can accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak hours.

The Centre, in March this year, accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur,Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.