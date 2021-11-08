Itanagar: A river in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh recently turned mysteriously black and thousands of fish were found floating dead, triggering panic among the local residents and authorities. The Kameng River in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district suddenly turned black and residents of the Seppa village situated on the banks of the river immediately issued anxiety over the matter.Also Read - Sela Tunnel in Arunachal in Final Stage of Completion. Here's How it Will Give Indian Army Advantage Over China

Soon after the incident, the East Kameng district administration also issued an advisory, asking people to avoid venturing near the Kameng river to catch fish, and not to consume and sell the dead fish till further orders. And, Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku appealed to the state government to immediately constitute a committee of experts to ascertain the cause behind the abrupt change in the colour of the Kameng river's water and the death of a large quantity of fish.

Expressing concern, Taku said this incident never happened in the Kameng river. "If it continues for more than a few days, the aquatic life from the river will be totally eliminated," he said, adding that the sudden change in the colour of the water might be due to a huge landslide in the upper belt of the district.

“There may be other reasons as well. The state government should immediately constitute a fact-finding committee to study the situation at the earliest,” he said.

Why did the Kameng river’s water turn black?

As per preliminary findings, the water of the river turned black due to the high content of total dissolved substances (TDS), said District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Hali Tajo. And, the cause behind the deaths of the thousands of fish is due to the large presence of TDS, which creates low visibility and breathing issues for aquatic species, in the water, added Tajo.

“As the river water contains high TDS, the fish were unable to inhale oxygen,” Tajo said. The TDS in the river was 6,800 mg per liter, much higher than the normal range of 300-1,200 mg per liter, he said, quoting a report. Tajo appealed to the people not to consume the fish as it may cause serious health issues.

Meanwhile, referring to the preliminary study of the satellite imagery, East Kameng District Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said that the incident is not related to pollution, but it might be a natural calamity. “Huge mudslide accompanied by tree debris, triggered by landslides plunged on the river’s upper stream causing low dissolved oxygen level in the river water leading to the deaths of fish and other aquatic animals in large quantities. After testing the water samples it was found that there is high content of Total Dissolved Substances (TDS) causing low visibility and breathing problems for aquatic species resulting in the death of thousands of fish,” the DC said.

The local residents have even blamed neighbouring country China behind this incident and for the rise in the TDS in the river, alleging that the colour of the water turned black due to construction activities by the neighbouring country. And, this is not the first time a river in Arunachal has turned black. Even in November 2017, the Siang river at Pasighat in East Siang district of the state also turned similarly black.

The then Congress MP from Arunachal East Ninong Ering wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention, claiming that it was the result of the construction of a 10,000-km-long tunnel in China, which diverted water from Siang to Xinjiang province in the Taklamakan desert. However, China had denied the allegation.

Efforts to clean Arunachal’s black colored river ‘Kameng’ are underway

After the water turned black following erosion and landslides, deaths of fish in the Kameng river have continued for the past nine-ten days. To review the situation the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by the Disaster Management Department Secretary, independent researcher Chintan Seth and officials of the National Disaster Management Force conducted an aerial survey last Friday (November 5).

And, in an effort to clean the river water, various organisations along with experts from different parts of the country have swung into action, said officials. District’s DC Polumatla said that organisations from Bengaluru and Kolkata and experts teams from the Central Water Commission accompanied by local bodies and villagers are jointly working on a war footing to clean the water.

“Though the condition of the river water including turbidity oxygen level is improving, all precautionary measures including prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC would continue to prevent people from venturing into the river,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

“During the aerial survey it was observed that in the Warriyang Bung river there was intense erosion of river banks resulting in deposition of mud, debris, boulders and trees. This could be possibly due to a landslide or avalanche in the upper reaches of the Warriyang Bung river which could not be observed due to the presence of thick clouds.”

“The width of the Warriyang Bung river has increased to a certain extent due to erosion. It was observed that the erosion happened approximately up to 30 kms downstream. Preliminary observation shows that no water body has been formed along the river,” Polumatla told the media. The Warriyang Bung River is upstream of the Kameng river.

He said the Fishery and Primary Health Engineering Departments were continuously testing the water and samples were also sent to a Guwahati laboratory for testing. The condition of the aquatic life including fish was being monitored very closely. “Like an ailing person’s treatment, we have to treat the Kameng river with a combined effort.”

The Deputy Commissioner said that all waste from Seppa town and household discharges are regularly going into the Kameng river, polluting the water. The remote sensing agencies are also helping out and satellite images are being monitored. Polumatla said that to avoid food poisoning or any other health issues, restrictions have been imposed on the sale and consumption of fish from the Kameng river.

Local volunteers and police personnel are patrolling the river banks and the authorities have requested the local people not to venture into the river till the situation improves. The pristine Kameng river originates in the northeastern state’s East Kameng district which shares borders with China.

(With added inputs from PTI and IANS)