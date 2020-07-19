Arunachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Taking strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the complete shutdown in the state till August 3. Also Read - BCCI Hopeful of a Formal Announcement Regarding Postponement of T20 World Cup on Monday

Issuing an order, state Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that the restrictions, which were imposed till Monday evening, have been extended till 5 AM on August 3. Also Read - Facebook to Launch Dedicated Section to Debunk 'Myths' About Coronavirus

During the shutdown period, movement of people and vehicles will not be allowed. However, essential services will be allowed during the period. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: After State Minister Bajwa, 2 More Congress MLAs Test Positive

For the comfort of the people, the district administration will ensure home delivery of essential items. Moreover, the grocery stores in sectors and colonies will be allowed to open during this time.

The state government said that the important government offices will remain open during the period. In this time, the state will undertake extensive antigen tests so that a large section of people could be covered.

The development comes as the state has so far witnessed 650 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 373 are active, while 274 people have recovered from the disease and three died.

Notably, the Capital Complex, which comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, has reported most of these cases with 216 people found to be positive.

Containment Zones in Arunachal Pradesh

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Capital Complex administration and the Papum Pare district authorities have declared several areas and buildings as containment zones.

As per updates, Chiptua village in Doimukh sub-division has been declared as containment zone after six cases were detected there.

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner, Komkar Dulom, declared seven buildings in Naharlagun and one in Itanagar as containment zones for a period of 28 days.