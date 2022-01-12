Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31 amid the rise in the covid cases. According to the order issued by the government, the night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12.Also Read - Gujarat Caps Public Gatherings To 50 Per Cent of Venue Capacity Amid Covid Situation

The order further adds that all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

Universities, colleges and technical institutions have been advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50% attendance.

Only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh.

Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity.

Business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 pm.

The order has advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.

The government has also banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 55,558 on Monday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, 22 less than the previous day, a senior health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

The North Eastern state is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases since January 4, with 206 infections detected since then. Arunachal Pradesh now has 222 active cases while, 55,054 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including one on Sunday, state surveillance officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.