Lockdown News: A week-long total lockdown has been imposed by the Arunachal Pradesh government in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Nagarlagun, from July 6 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The total lockdown will be imposed at 5 am on July 6 and will be in place till 5 pm on July 12. However, certain exemptions would be announced on July 5.

"Capital Complex will be under lockdown from 6th July (Monday) to 12th July (Sunday). Detailed guidelines and SOP for compliance will be issued shortly," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

The Capital Complex region has seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, 89 so far, causing worries to the state administration. This measure was taken as a corrective step, Kumar said.

Of the 89 cases, 81 are active while eight people have recovered, he added.

Meanwhile, 20 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the virus count to 252, Dr Jampa said.

Of the total cases, 176 are active while 75 people have recovered and one patient has died, he added.