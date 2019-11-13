New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on November 14 visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to review security preparedness and later lay a wreath at Tawang War Memorial, stated news agency ANI. On November 15, the President is slated to visit the army post in BumLa area where he will inaugurate an important river bridge, added the report.

This visit comes a month after Rajnath Singh assured that the Centre was dedicated to “effectively deal with any threats that undermine the peace and tranquillity” in the country by bolstering infrastructure in border areas, stated news agency ANI.

While inaugurating a strategically important ‘Col Chewang Rinchen Setu’ on October 21, Rajnath Singh noted that the need of the hour was to strengthen borders. The Defence Minister had then, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “Border area development is an integral part of our government’s plan and this bridge is a part of that strategy.” Notably, Col Chewang Rinchen Setu is India’s highest altitude all-weather permanent bridge in eastern Ladakh.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built the 430-metre-long bridge over River Shyok at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The bridge which was built in a matter of 15 months now connects Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh. After the inauguration of the bridge, the Defence Minister had stressed on the importance of connectivity towards the development aspect of a country and said that new avenues can be opened by enabling people-to-people contact.

He said BRO was utilising over Rs 900 crore for the development of Ladakh, exuding confidence that the region will soon become a “hub for not only domestic but foreign tourists as well”.

The Defence Minister said the government’s move to make Ladakh a separate Union Territory has opened new doors of development in the region.

“Like the rest of the country, Ladakh will now become a destination for investment. There will also be a boost in revenue generation and employment opportunities for local people”, Singh said.

(With inputs from ANI)