Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported the Highest single-day spike of 279 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,854. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 69 as one more person succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. A 59-year-old ITBN jawan from 9 ITBP Battalion at Lohitpur in Lohit district died on Tuesday at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC). He was suffering from hypertension and hypothyroidism, the official said. Also Read - COVID19 Travel Rules For Goa: Now Covid Negative Certificate Must to Enter The State

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 73, followed by Lower Subansiri (35), Lohit (33), Namsai (24), Papumpare (20), East Siang (19), 16 cases each in Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng and Changlang (14). Nine fresh cases were also reported from Tawang, Kurung Kumey (4), Lower Siang (3), two each from West Siang, Tirap, Dibang Valley and Anjaw and one each from Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, East Kameng and Upper Subansiri district respectively, the SSO said Of the fresh cases, 242 were detected through rapid antigen test, 25 through RT-PCR and 12 through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 71 patients have symptoms. Also Read - UP Continues To Witness Decline In COVID Cases, State Reports 17,775 Fresh Patients In Last 24 Hours

At least 108 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18,961. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Restrictions For Commuters to Continue as Maharashtra Extends Lockdown

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 89.63 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.04 and the positivity rate at 8.37 per cent, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,094 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas – has the highest number of active cases at 545, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (215), Lower Subansiri (169), Namsai (133), West Kameng (120), Papumpare (119), Changlang (116), Lohit (114) and East Siang at 110.

Altogether, 4,92,061 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,334 on Wednesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,98,924 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

Here’s District-Wise Positivity Rate in Arunachal Pradesh (May 6-12)

CHANGLANG 90.8% DIBANG VALLEY 78.9% UPPER SUBANSIRI 78.9% ANJAW 77.8% NAMSAI 76.6% UPPER SIANG 76.5% EAST KAMENG 50.0% LOWER SIANG 42.8% TAWANG 35.8% PAPUM PARE 23.2% LOWER DIBANG VALLEY 13.8% LEPARADA 13.6% LOWER SUBANSIRI 12.3%