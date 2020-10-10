New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a married woman in Arunachal Pradesh was assaulted by villagers after she eloped with another man. Notably, the woman was attacked in the village of the person with whom she had gone. The victim alleged that a group of men and women assaulted her when she along with the man reached Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read - 1 Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

Some of the women even disrobed her and cut off her hair in front of the gathering. Later, she was kept inside the room of a school for a whole night without food or water, said reports. Also Read - Unlock 5: These States Plan to Reopen Tourist Destinations From October | Complete SOPs Here

A day later, villagers organised a meeting, without informing the victim’s parents and decided that neither her husband nor the person with whom she had left would accept her. Also Read - Arunachal Man Accidentally Swallows Toothbrush While Brushing, Undergoes Surgery to Remove It

The victim has claimed that she had suffered two miscarriages due to her husband’s torcher. Furthermore, she alleged that her mother-in-law also used to side with her son to beat her mercilessly.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that there was not a love affair but the man with whom she eloped was aware of her state. “He knew that my husband for five years brutally assaulted me every day. Several meetings between my family and the in-laws were not fruitful and my fate did not change”, CNN-News 18 quoted the woman as saying.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 15 people in connection with the case and further investigations are currently underway.