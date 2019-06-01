Itanagar: A miscreant on Friday set on fire a vehicle and killed a dog in front of the house of BJP Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao here in Arunachal Pradesh.

Police said the incident took place around 6 a.m.

Gao, elected from Arunachal East and the state President of the BJP, was not at home when the incident took place. He was in Delhi taking part in the swearing in ceremony of the NDA government.

“A miscreant brought the vehicle to the gate of the house and set it on fire. He also killed a dog at the spot. Probably he is trying to terrorize my family,” Gao told the media from New Delhi.

Gao said there were political motives behind the incident.

“The locals have identified the miscreant from CCTV footage. The is a political incident. My opponents are trying to terrorize me.”

Gao’s family has lodged a complaint with the police.

“It is shocking why the police have not been able to arrest the culprit so far,” said Gao.

Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police S.B.K. Singh said: “The accused has been identified and police teams have been sent to arrest him.”