New Delhi: Claiming that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC, author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday asked people to oppose the exercise by lying and furnishing wrong names and addresses.

Roy, addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, also alleged that the National Register of Citizens is against Indian Muslims.

“When the NPR authorities will come to your place for your details, fudge your name. We will decide on five names, such as Ranga Billa, Kung Fu kutta…give your address as 7, Race Course Road,” Roy said.

Roy said that officials will visit people’s homes under NPR exercise for taking their names, addresses and other details. She suggested people should cite 7 Race Course (the prime minister’s residence) as their address and should agree on a mobile number that everyone will provide to the officials.

The author also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying at Ramlila Ground rally wherein he had said that his government never said anything about the NRC process and that there are no detention camps in the country.

Later, she said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims but also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country.

Roy’s fiery comments come after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), believed by many to be the first step in the Centre’s goal to carry out a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

BJP slams her

Arundhati’s remarks meanwhile, have not gone down too well with the government and BJP leaders.

BJP leader Uma Bharti was one of the first ones to criticise her and said Ranga-Billa were two hardcore criminals who made headlines because of the brutal rape-murder of a young girl and her brother in the 70s.

Her views are not only anti-women, anti-humanity, but also shows a very disgusting mentality,” said Uma Bharti in her tweets.

Further, Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too slammed Arundhati Roy and said such statements betray the nation.

What is NPR?

The NPR is an exercise through which a list of ‘usual residents’ of the country will be prepared. A ‘usual resident’ is defined as a person who has stayed in an area for six months or more, or someone who intends to stay in that area for six months or more. It is mandatory, and once published, will become the basis to carry out a pan-India NRC.

The data for NPR was first collected in 2010 when UPA-2 was in power.