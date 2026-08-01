Arvind Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi’s residence on August 4 over E-20 fuel issue; submit petitions signed by citizens

Reacting to the proposed protest march to Prime Minister Modi's residence on August 4 to submit the citizen petition demanding changes to the central government's E-20 fuel policy, Kejriwal said, "To the extent that they (Congress leaders) were allowed to go, I hope we too will be permitted to go that far. More than 2 lakh people have signed the petition."

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Arvind Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi's residence on August 4 over E20 (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded that the NDA government at the Centre provide consumers at petrol pumps with the option to choose between pure petrol and E-20 fuel. He also announced a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on August 4 to submit petitions signed by citizens.

Addressing a national town hall against E-20 fuel, Kejriwal said, “A few days ago, I appealed to people to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. More than 2 lakh people have signed the online petition. I have taken printouts of all those signatures. On Tuesday, the 4th, at 12 PM, I will personally march towards the Prime Minister’s residence with those petitions and submit them. Not everyone needs to come. I will take 100 people with me who are not afraid of lathis or going to jail. Anyone who wishes to join can write to me and tag me. We will march to the Prime Minister’s residence with 100 people and then see what happens next.”

Reacting to the proposed protest march to Prime Minister Modi’s residence on August 4 to submit the citizen petition demanding changes to the central government’s E-20 fuel policy, Kejriwal said, “To the extent that they (Congress leaders) were allowed to go, I hope we too will be permitted to go that far. More than 2 lakh people have signed the petition.” Speaking about the massive crowd at the event, Kejriwal said, “I can see that the entire hall is packed to capacity. There are as many people standing as there are seated, and screens have been set up outside as well. The number of people gathered in front of those screens outside matches the number of people inside. Today, more than 4 lakh people are watching this event online.”

He claimed that the government is keeping a close watch on the event and said, “I am fully confident that the government is watching this event today as well. Whenever their ministers speak, they claim that E20 is safe and that there are no issues with it. They label those who raise their voices against E20 as anti-nationals. I want to tell them—today, we have presented so much evidence and placed so many proofs before you.”

He added, “This shows us just how concerned people are about these issues. Today, the people have put forward three demands. First, there should be a choice available at petrol pumps; anyone wishing to buy E20 should be able to do so, and likewise, anyone wanting pure petrol should also have that option. The second demand is that the price of E20 should be lower than that of pure petrol. The third demand is that, given the drop in crude oil prices, the price of petrol should be brought below Rs 84.”

(With IANS inputs)