New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a waiver of water arrears of about 13 lakh people with functional water meters. While the waiver will be for those having domestic water meters, those installing the meters by November 30 can get their late payment surcharge waived off.

Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. Officials said A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colony include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri, and Golf Links.

All those in categories E, F, G and H, the water dues have been fully waived till March 31, 2020.

For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) will be waived while 25 per cent of principal arrear will also be waived.

People living in ‘C’ category colonies will also get a 50 per cent waiver on their principal arrear and 100 per cent LPSC waiver, he said.

In ‘D’ category colonies, people will get a waiver of 100 per cent LPSC and 75 per cent principal arrear.

However, 100 per cent waiver on late-payment charges will be for people in every category, Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Further, Kejriwal also acknowledged that some of the arrears were due to incorrect billing.

“This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme,” Kejriwal told the media.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “In the past 5 years we have resolved the root of the compounding arrears by fixing DJB’s faulty billing process. This is a fresh start for honest consumers who want to pay their bills but were unable to so far due to irregular cycles and often incorrect arrears.

“Today’s water bills waiver announcement is a major reform in the water sector. Not only will it recover ₹600 crores of revenue, it will also incentivise households to install water meters,” he added.

Today's water bills waiver announcement is a major reform in the water sector. Not only will it recover ₹600 crores of revenue, it will also incentivise households to install water meters. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2019

This announcement comes after Arvind Kejriwal had on August 15 announced that rides on Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses would be made free for women come October 29.

(With agency inputs)