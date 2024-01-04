‘Biggest Asset Is My Honesty’: Kejriwal Says ED Wants To Arrest Him On Pretext Of Investigation In Liquor Scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind has alleged that ED has sent a "false summons" to him, adding that his biggest strength and asset is his "honesty."

arvind kejriwal | Photo: ANI X

New Delhi: Amidst speculation about his arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference in the national capital on Thursday, launching a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled Central Government. He stated that their ‘aim is not to probe me but to prevent me from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.’ “The truth is that there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest asset is my honesty & they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP’s aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Delhi’s Chief Minister said, “In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty.”

Raising questions on the timing of ED’s notice, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that the central government wants to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

“My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal, I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summon? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago I was called by CBI, I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that he has always fought for the nation and till his last, he will continue doing it.

“Today, opposition leaders are being included in the BJP through ED. Whoever joins his party, all his matters get resolved. Today honest leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair have been put in jail. I have always fought for the country. Every breath of mine is for the country. We have to save the country together. I am fighting against them with all my heart, I need your support,” he said.

It is noteworthy that, CM Kejriwal skipped the third summons issued by the ED on Wednesday. The agency issued the third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case and ask him to appear before on January 3.

On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed that he will cooperate with the ongoing probe but on the other hand declined to appear on the summoned date. He further raised questioned the central agency for not responding to his earlier replies.

In his written reply to the ED, the Delhi CM said “As a premier investigating agency the non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice. Your obstinacy is tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law.”

“In these circumstances, I urge you to respond to my earlier response and clarify the position so as to enable me to understand the real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported inquiry/investigation for which I am being called” he added in his response.

