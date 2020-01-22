Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the supporters of opposition parties to vote for the AAP in the February 8 Assembly elections so that the work done in the last five years in the national capital is not “undone”.

Addressing a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav, Kejriwal kept the “main achievements” of his government — free electricity and water — in focus, as he listed out his welfare measures.

“We have worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care… If you vote for other parties, education and health care services will deteriorate. Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote in favour any other party? Just give it a thought,” he said.

“So, I appeal to you all especially those who support Congress and BJP… please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal kept from directly attacking the opposition parties and sought votes on the development plank.

“Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind,” said the chief minister, sporting the ‘aam aadmi’ cap and his trademark woollen scarf that earned him the sobriquet of “muffler man”.

Delhiites should vote on the basis of development done in schools and hospitals, Kejriwal said standing in a jeep as hundreds of his supporters carrying party banners and brooms walked along.

Kejriwal said his government did a lot for the people of Delhi in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years.

“We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi… to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system.. but the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time,” he said.

“I have worked like the elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses, etc. I have tried to do just that,” he said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo.

Women standing in their balconies showered Kejriwal with rose petals as his roadshow meandered through the narrow lanes in the area.

A number of auto-rickshaws with posters of the Aam Aadmi Party pasted on them were seen moving behind his jeep.

Auto-rickshaw drivers are considered a core voter base of the AAP.

The party had used autos extensively during its campaign in 2013 and 2015 too.