Meerut: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Republic Day violence. While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Delhi chief minister said that those who hoisted at the Red Fort were BJP workers. "Entire Red Fort incident was done by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers. Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals," Arvind Kejriwal said.

While extending support to the farmers agitating against the farm laws passed by the Centre last year, Arvind Kejriwal further added that the farmers were misguided by the Centre. "The Centre is behind the Red Fort violence, not the farmers. It misguided the farmers who did not know Delhi roads," Kejriwal said while addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut.

#WATCH Entire Red Fort incident was done by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers. Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals: Delhi CM Kejriwal in Meerut pic.twitter.com/955FWvNWLe
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2021

“The farmers of our country are unhappy. It has been more than 90 days that they have been protesting near Delhi along with their families. More than 250 farmers have died in these three months but the Centre has done nothing about it,” Kejriwal added.

Calling the farm laws the death warrant for farmers, Kejriwal said that the government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists. “Farmers will become labourers in their own fields, that is why it’s do or die situation for farmers,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Meerut.