New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a ride in Delhi’s public buses to get direct feedback from women passengers about his government’s free-ride scheme.

The CM said that over the course of his travel, he met students, working women, etc who seemed very happy with the schme.

On Tuesday, over 4.77 lakh women availed pink tickets for free ride on the first day of the scheme, as per official figures released by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Kejriwal, who launched the scheme on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’, hailed it as “historic”, saying it would increase women’s role in Delhi’s economy besides empowering them.

“Participation of women in the workforce is 11 per cent. This step will make travelling easier for women”, he told ANI.

He also targeted the opposition for criticising the implementation of this scheme saying that good work should be appreciated.

In another tweet, the chief minister said the presence of bus marshals deployed by the Aam Aadmi Party government was creating a sense of safety among women passengers and “fear amongst eve-teasers.”

There are around 5,600 DTC and cluster buses where women can avail free-ride under the scheme through a pink ticket having face value of Rs 10 each. The government has set aside Rs 140 crore to implement the scheme. A DTC official said the number of ticketed passengers on Tuesday was 13.65 lakh, of which 4.77 lakh pink tickets were issued to women passengers, who comprise 34.94 per cent of the total ridership.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year, the Delhi CM has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters.

