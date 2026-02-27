Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after verdict on Delhi Liquor Policy verdict: ‘I am not corrupt’

Home

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday acquitted AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in 2022 Delhi excise policy case.

Liquor Policy Case: After winning the battle of the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was discharged by the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. While interacting with the media, Kejriwal broke down in tears and declared himself “Kattar Imaandaar”. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a cracking voice, while stating that the ruling was a victory of truth and the Indian justice system. Kejriwal also accused the BJP leadership of orchestrating a malicious conspiracy against him and his party leaders.

What Did Arvind Kejriwal Say?

“Accused ko discharge kar diya, hamari jeet hui! We have trust in Indian judicial system (bharat nyay pranali). Satya ki jeet hui, Bhagwan hamare saath hain (The accused has been discharged, we have won! We have trust in the Indian judicial system. Truth has prevailed, and God is with us,” Kejriwal said to mediapersons.

While talking about his jail and Sisodia’s detention, he told media that the liquor policy case was a ‘fake case.’

Big Legal Blow To CBI As Court Rejected Conspiracy Claims

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismantled the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) narrative of major conspiracy in Delhi’s liquor policy.

The bench stated that the alleged key roles of the AAP leaders could not be proven, adding that no criminal intent by Sisodia. The Rouse Avenue Court, going further, rejected the conspiracy theory against a constitutional authority and cleared the two leaders of charges linked to case.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

