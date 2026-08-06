Arvind Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted, asks Meta not to ‘bow down’ to PM

Kejriwal said he repeatedly asked for the reason behind the restriction, but did not receive a clear reply. He claimed that Meta's office only sent routine acknowledgement emails and did not explain how the restriction could be removed.

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(Photo: IANS)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his Instagram account had been restricted in India. He said Meta had not explained why the action was taken despite several attempts to get an answer. In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister said he had contacted Meta’s India office to understand the issue. According to him, he was told that his Instagram account had been restricted and was not available to users in India.

Kejriwal said he repeatedly asked for the reason behind the restriction, but did not receive a clear reply. He claimed that Meta’s office only sent routine acknowledgement emails and did not explain how the restriction could be removed.

Calling the company’s response disappointing, Kejriwal said the lack of communication reflected poor customer service.

He also shared a screenshot of his Instagram account status. The screenshot showed that his account was “unavailable in some locations.” However, it also indicated that none of his posts had been removed, his account’s reach had not been limited, he could still use all Instagram features and his account remained eligible for monetisation.

Tagging Meta in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why?”

“Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement,” he added.

Kejriwal added that it was “pretty bad service”.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged that Meta should not “bow down” to him. He sarcastically remarked that if the company continued to do so, only the Prime Minister’s account would be allowed to operate in India.

Hi @Meta @metaindia Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

Kejriwal’s allegation came a day after Meta apologised to the Indian government over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, met Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and apologised for the incident. In a statement, Kaplan said he expressed regret on behalf of the company for mistakenly restricting the Prime Minister’s post.

The controversy began after a Facebook video message posted by PM Modi on July 28 was taken down for around five hours. In the video, the Prime Minister addressed young people and assured them of strict action against paper leak cases.

Following the incident, the Centre called Meta’s senior global executives to explain how the restriction had happened.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, had earlier said that the Prime Minister’s Facebook post remained unavailable from around 12:30 am to 5:30 am.