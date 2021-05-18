New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal warned the Modi government of a new variant of coronavirus disease found in Singapore and said that it can result in India’s third wave. Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government are air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect and prioritise the options for vaccinating children at the earliest.” Also Read - Gujarat Extends Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat And 34 Cities. Check Timings, Other Details

Kejriwal said that the virus is extremely dangerous for children and asked the centre to immediately halt air services with Singapore and prioritise vaccination drive for children. The national capital has started showing signs of gradual recovery. On Tuesday Delhi recorded 4,482 new cases bringing the positivity rate below 5 per cent.

In Singapore, indoor dining at restaurants has been banned and working from home will now be the default, as the city-state re-imposed lockdown-like measures it last ordered a year ago. India reported a total of 2,63,533 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the second consecutive day when cases have come below the 3-lakh mark for India.

On Monday, India had reported 2.81 lakh cases. While the cases seem to be falling, the daily death is still on the rise, with the country recording its highest one-day toll of 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours.