New Delhi: After registering thumping victory in Punjab elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was seen setting the pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Invoking Bhagat Singh’s message, Kejriwal asserted that his party has changed the entire system. “Bhagat Singh once said, if we don’t change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in the last 75 yrs, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system.”Also Read - Baby Kejriwal Returns as Bhagwant Mann to Celebrate AAP's Punjab Win. See Viral Pics

Referring to the stranded Indian students in Ukraine, Kejriwal said that AAP will make an India where no student has to go to the war-torn country to study medicine. He also responded to the allegations made by a former party leader Kumar Vishwas, saying that with these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real ‘Desh Bhakt’.

Highlights from his address:-

Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing.

He also expressed gratitude towards the people of Punjab. “Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta, we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive ‘inquilaab‘, big seats have shaken up”, Kejriwal said.

It’s revolution in Punjab, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist.

First, this revolution happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and it will now happen all over country.

Such a big mandate scares us too, we won’t break people’s faith.

He also asked party workers to practice politics of love, says coming days belong to India.

Echoing similar remarks, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “We will fulfill the dream of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Now people have got an alternative in politics and the people of Punjab have given an opportunity to that alternative.”

Earlier in the day, as the trends indicated an unassailable lead for AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal tweeted a photo with AAP MP and the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. “Thank people of Punjab for this revolution,” Kejriwal posted.

AAP On Verge Of Scripting History In Punjab

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for a thumping victory in Punjab. As per the EC trends, the party is leading in 90 seats while the ruling Congress alliance is ahead in 18 seats in the 117-member assembly. The half-way mark for the state Assembly is 59 seats.