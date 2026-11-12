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Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, Rs 7 crore demanded in Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name

Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter have allegedly received death threats from a caller claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused reportedly demanded Rs 7 crore and sent the threat to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: November 12, 2026, 1:09 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, Rs 7 crore demanded in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name
Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, Rs 7 crore demanded in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name(ANI)

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter have allegedly received death threats from a person claiming to be a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The caller has reportedly demanded Rs 7 crore and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter if the money is not paid, according to reports.

The threat was allegedly sent to AAP’s Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh through a phone call and WhatsApp message. Singh reportedly approached the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on November 6 and filed a complaint

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Based on the complaint, Mohali Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

The 58-year-old politician had also received a death threat in 2019, when he was serving as Delhi Chief Minister. His office had received emails threatening to kill him, following which the Chief Minister’s Office lodged a complaint and the Delhi Police launched an investigation.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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