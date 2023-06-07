Home

Arvind Kejriwal Gives Nod To 155 Commercial Establishments in Delhi to Operate 24X7

The government has granted the applicants exemptions from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted approval for round-the-clock operation of 155 shops and commercial establishments across Delhi, a move aimed at boosting the city’s night-time economy. The file has now been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for a decision on whether he would like to express a difference of opinion with the elected government on the approval, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The chief minister has granted approval for round-the-clock operation of 155 shops and commercial establishments across Delhi, the statement said. By approving 24X7 operations for a new batch of commercial applicants, the Delhi government aims to generate more job opportunities, safeguard the interests of workers, and contribute to the overall development of the local economy, it said.

The extended operational hours will also ensure round-the-clock access to essential goods and services for Delhi residents, it added.

The government has granted the applicants exemptions from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees and impose related rules upon opening and closing times and holidays for commercial establishments, the statement said.

Only 269 establishments were allowed such exemptions in the 68-year period from 1954 to 2022, it said.

The Delhi government has completely digitised the application process, bringing an end to “inspector raj”, the statement said.

Traders will not need to go to government offices and their applications will be processed within four weeks of submission along with verification and on-site inspection. In case an application fails to get approval, the government gives the applicant an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per the set parameters and seek approval again.

A total of 523 shops have been granted permission to operate round the clock in the last two years, according to the statement. In 2022, 313 applications for round-the-clock operation of commercial establishments were approved. A total of 55 such applications have been approved so far this year.

