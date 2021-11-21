Haridwar: Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Haridwar on Sunday and interacted with auto-taxi drivers. Kejriwal said 70 per cent of the contribution in forming the AAP government in Delhi was made by auto drivers.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes PM Modi's Announcement

"70 per cent of contribution was made by auto drivers in forming our government in Delhi. Earlier, every auto driver used to bribe everyone from Police to Government. We changed the system," Kejriwal said.

He mentioned that some auto drivers in Delhi even have his mobile number. "I am possibly the first chief minister in the history of India whose phone number is with auto drivers also and they can send a message about the problems they are facing, asking me to get it sorted.," Kejriwal said.

Asking auto drivers to vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal said, “In 2020 polls, I had said in Delhi to not vote for me if I hadn’t worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you’ll then stop voting for other parties.”

In 2020 Delhi polls, I had said to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll forever stop voting for BJP & Congress. -CM @ArvindKejriwal to Auto-Taxi drivers in Uttarakhand, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/4yMYwx3Csw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2021

Earlier on Sunday when Kejriwal arrived in Dehradun, he said, “People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We’ll speak to the people.”

Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the ‘spiritual capital’ of the country.