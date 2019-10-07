New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’, a new initiative of the AAP government aimed at felicitating citizens who take accident victims to hospitals. At the launch of the initiative, the chief minister said lives can be saved if the victims are taken to hospitals within one hour of the accident and urged people to come forward.

The CM also announced that the govt will bear the costs of treatment for all road accident victims regardless of how expensive the treatment or hospital is.

CM @ArvindKejriwal launched #FarishteyDilliKe' scheme today. The govt will bear the costs of treatment for all road accident victims regardless of how expensive the treatment or hospital is. . pic.twitter.com/Vvcr5tNujq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 7, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal to launch 'Farishte Dilli Ke' campaign today. This is an initiative to felicitate good samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals and save precious lives. Health Minister @SatyendarJain will preside over the programme. pic.twitter.com/RACtFiUW1l — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 7, 2019

In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote: The life of every citizen of Delhi is precious to us, we will not let any road accident victim die in Delhi due to lack of money. The one who takes the victim to the hospital will be called the Angel of Delhi. #FarishteyDilliKe (translated from Hindi). CM also assured that samaritans will not be harassed by the police afterwards.

“I want every citizen of Delhi to become a farishta (angel). You should pledge to help accident victims, burn victims and acid attack victims and take them to hospitals. It is called the golden hour and if an accident victim is taken to a hospital within that time, he has high chances of survival,” he was quoted as saying to PTI.

During the launch, Kejriwal also felicitated people who had helped other fellow citizens in need.

Kejriwal also referred to the Nirbhaya incident and remarked that she could be saved if she was admitted to the hospital on time.