New Delhi: As internet services were shut by authorities due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fulfilled a long-pending election promise and launched the free WiFi scheme on Thursday.

While Arvind Kejriwal launched the service from a bus stop in central Delhi’s ITO, his deputy Manish Sisodia inaugurated the scheme from the Delhi University area.

The AAP government had in 2015 promised free WiFi across Delhi.

आज मैंने और मनीष जी ने दिल्ली सरकार के फ़्री वाइफ़ाई के ज़रिए video call पर बात की – मैं ITO पर था और मनीष जी DU मेट्रो पर। 11,000 फ़्री वाइफ़ाई हाट्स्पाट्स के साथ पूरी दिल्ली वाइफ़ाई से कवर होगी। दिल्ली को एक मॉडर्न वर्ल्ड क्लास शहर बनाने के लिए ये बहुत बड़ा क़दम है। pic.twitter.com/0VfvkQjHCL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2019

Taking about CAA protests, Kejriwal said the people in the country were scared as 70 per cent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship.

He also said that there was no need for the amended citizenship law and the government needs to focus on providing jobs to the youth. Expressing sadness over the ongoing protests, he said that the law and order situation, not only in Delhi, but the entire country was deteriorating day by day.

“There is a fear among all the citizen, not just Muslims, that they will have to prove their citizenship and show documents. Seventy per cent people, especially poor, have no document to show and they fear that they will be evicted from the country, he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not going to achieve anything, he said.

In the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, Indian mobile operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have suspended their mobile services in parts of Delhi on December 19.

