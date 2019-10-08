New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may skip the 3-day C40 Climate Summit in Denmark as the Ministry of External Affairs has not given political clearance to his visit.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, at 2 pm on Tuesday, but the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has not yet received political approval from the MEA, claimed reports. The summit is scheduled to begin on October 9 and conclude on October 12.

While the Delhi CM, who was to lead an eight-member delegation for the summit was denied nod, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has been given permission to go, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government claimed.

In response to media query on this issue last week, the MEA had said a decision on the issue is taken based on multiple inputs. “I do not answer query specific to political clearance. And if you understand how it functions, we get hundreds of requests for political clearances every month from ministries, secretaries, bureaucrats. A decision is based on multiple inputs,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

He had said, “Some of the inputs we get from the mission and it takes into account the nature of the event where the person is going to participate. It takes into account the level of participation from other countries and also the kind of invitation that is extended.”