Kejriwal Under CBI Radar After Sisodia, To Be Questioned On April 16 In Liquor Policy Scam

CBI summons Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 to question him in the excise policy case.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning in the excise policy case. This comes. weeks after the Central agency arrested the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the same case.

According to the reports, Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

“It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,” a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.

