Arvind Kejriwal Not In Race For INDIA Bloc’s PM Face, Says Atishi

Atishi's remark comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar pitched Arvind Kejriwal as the PM candidate of the INDIA bloc.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha clarified that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister's post.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for prime ministerial candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – the Opposition bloc – for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, his cabinet colleague Atishi said. Atishi’s remark comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar pitched Arvind Kejriwal as the PM candidate of the Oppostion bloc.

Reacting to Kakkar’s remark, Atishi said AAP is part of the INDIA bloc as “India needs to be saved”. “This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all part of the PM race. AAP is a part of the INDIA bloc because India needs to be saved today,” Atishi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha also clarified that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister’s post. “I am saying this officially and categorically that my leader Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the Prime Minister’s post. The AAP decided to join the INDIA alliance as a loyal soldier and to work for strengthening the bloc and rid the country of problems such as unemployment and inflation,” Chadha said.

Arvind Kejriwal For PM? What AAP Spokesperson Said

On Wednesday, Priyanka Kakkar pitched for Kejriwal as the opposition bloc’s prime ministerial candidate but party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh hastened to deny that the Delhi chief minister had such aspirations. Kakkar had said Kejriwal, as the chief minister of Delhi, has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.

When the party’s Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai was asked about it, he said every AAP member wants Kejriwal for the prime minister’s post but a decision on it would only be finalised by all the members of the INDIA bloc.

On whether the AAP will propose Kejriwal’s name, he said, “There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc.”

The comments came on the eve of the INDIA alliance’s meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh concurred with Atishi and said Kejriwal had joined the INDIA bloc to save the country. “Arvind Kejriwal’s aim, objective and intention to join the INDIA alliance is to save this country. His aim is not to become the PM. He is not in the race to become PM,” Singh asserted.

Last year, the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also pitched for Kejriwal as prime minister. “‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk, Sisodia had said in an interview to PTI. “People see Kejriwal as an alternative to (Narendra) Modi in 2024 because he talks about health, education and employment,” he had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

