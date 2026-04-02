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Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent meeting with Gujarat CM, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over arrests of AAP workers

Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent meeting with Gujarat CM, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over arrests of AAP workers

The AAP Supremo has sought an urgent meeting with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, asserting that despite being in power in Punjab, AAP does not misuse state machinery and remains committed to constitutional values..

Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent meeting with Gujarat CM, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over arrests of AAP workers

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagging a systematic crackdown on AAP leaders and karyakartas ahead of local body elections, noting a coordinated attempt to cripple the party through mass FIRs, arrests and intimidation. Citing 145 FIRs and over 160 arrests in the past three months, alongside inputs of a plan to jail 10,000 karyakartas, he points to a clear pattern of cases under serious sections like 307 as part of a pre-planned conspiracy to finish AAP in Gujarat, while also highlighting police threats at karyakartas’ homes and questioning whether free and fair elections are possible under such conditions.

The AAP Supremo has sought an urgent meeting with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, asserting that despite being in power in Punjab, AAP does not misuse state machinery and remains committed to constitutional values..

In his letter, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “For the past 30 years, Gujarat has been ruled by the BJP. People have suffered due to corruption, atrocities and repression under its governance. Due to the BJP’s understanding with Congress, there was no real alternative in Gujarat. For the first time, people have found a strong and credible option in the AAP. People know that AAP is a fearless, honest, patriotic party of educated individuals that will never compromise with the BJP. This is why AAP’s popularity in Gujarat has grown rapidly in recent years, and it is now widely discussed that the BJP is on its way out and an AAP government is on its way in.”

The AAP Supremo further stated, “This is precisely why the BJP has now hatched a conspiracy against the AAP, to arrest most of its leaders and karyakartas so that the party itself is wiped out.”

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Highlighting the scale of action, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Under this conspiracy, in the past three months alone, 145 FIRs have been filed against AAP karyakartas in Gujarat, and more than 160 karyakartas have been arrested by the BJP government.”

Referring to recent developments, he added, “Now, Gujarat Police has also arrested AAP Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi when he went to a police station to seek information about the illegal arrests of party karyakartas. Such actions have intensified ahead of local body elections, sending a message that the BJP wants to win elections using police power.”

Explaining a specific pattern, Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the past 48 hours, a clear pattern has emerged behind the arrests of AAP karyakartas. Some people on scooters or motorcycles stop AAP karyakartas on the road, abuse and assault them, and immediately call the police. Without any investigation, the police take one-sided action, let the attackers go, and book AAP karyakartas under serious sections like 307 (attempt to murder) and send them to jail. The three incidents in the last 48 hours clearly show that all this is being done under a pre-planned conspiracy.”

Detailing these incidents, he said, “On March 31 in Khambhalia, Deepak Singh was on his way home when two people on a bike overtook him and assaulted him. When he went to file a complaint, a case was registered against him and he was arrested. In Porbandar on March 30-31, Pawan and Jagdish were stopped by a scooter rider who deliberately caused a confrontation, after which both were booked under Section 307 without investigation and are now in jail. In Jamnagar on March 31, a scooter rider brushed against a vehicle carrying Naveen Kakran, Munna Kumar, Alok Singh, Punitraj and Priyavrat, initiated an argument and pushed them, but the police registered a 307 case against the victims themselves.”

Questioning the pattern, he stated, “The biggest question is who these scooter riders are, who is sending them to target AAP karyakartas, and why the police appears ready to file identical FIRs on their complaints. It is clear that all this is part of a well-planned conspiracy.”

He also raised concerns over intimidation, stating, “Police are visiting the homes of hundreds of AAP leaders and karyakartas, openly threatening them, asking them to leave Gujarat or face serious consequences. Their families are also being harassed and intimidated in various ways.”

The AAP Chief further stated, “It is clear that this conspiracy to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat is being orchestrated at the highest level. There are also reports that in the coming days, there is a plan to arrest 10,000 karyakartas so that AAP cannot even field candidates in local body elections and the BJP can win unilaterally.”

Questioning the democratic process, he said, “Is this how the BJP wants to win elections in Gujarat? This is a mockery of democracy. If elections are to be won by putting opposition leaders and karyakartas in jail, then what is the need to hold elections at all?”

Drawing a contrast with Punjab, he stated, “The AAP is in power in Punjab. If we wanted, we could also put BJP leaders and karyakartas in jail through false cases. But we will not do that because we are decent and honest people who believe in the Constitution. We do not indulge in hooliganism, nor do we need to. We have done good work in Punjab and earned the trust of the people. We will fight elections on the basis of our work.”

He added, “You are resorting to repression in Gujarat because you have done wrong, indulged in wrongdoing, oppression and corruption, and have no good work to show to the people. That is why you are forced to adopt such tactics to win elections.”

Concluding his letter, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The people of Gujarat are watching everything. They will neither be afraid nor suppressed by such authoritarian actions. How many people will you put in jail? Can you imprison all six crore people of Gujarat? Today, AAP’s ideology has reached every household in Gujarat, and the more you try to suppress it, the more it will spread.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and I would like to meet you regarding the atrocities being committed against AAP karyakartas. We hope you will give us time to meet at the earliest, he added.

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